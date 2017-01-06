St. Joseph woman injured in I-29 crash

A St. Joseph woman was injured after a one vehicle crash on slick roads Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Kim F. Piercy was driving south on I-29 at exit 47 in St. Joseph around 9:20 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice and snow covered road. Her vehicle went off the west side of the road, hit a guard rail and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side, partially blocking the southbound entrance lane.

Piercy was transported to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of minor injuries.