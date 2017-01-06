Wind chill near zero today but warming trend begins tomorrow

The cold temperatures continue today and tonight but not quite as cold as last night. A warming trend will begin tomorrow, and by Sunday, highs for most in the area will be above freezing. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 3. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values between -4 and 6. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.