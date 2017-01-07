Griffons earn first MIAA win with 71-60 upset of Missouri Southern

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western men’s basketball team won its first MIAA game of the season Saturday inside the MWSU Fieldhouse as they defeated Missouri Southern 71-60.

NOTABLES

– The Griffons beat the Lions for the first time since December 7, 2011 when MSSU was ranked #1 in the nation.

– MWSU shot a season best 43.5 percent from the three-point arc, with a first half percentage of 54.5 percent.

– Missouri Western went on a 22-2 run, started by a 14-0 at 16:21 in the first half to take the lead and never give it up.

– Missouri Southern’s 60 points, is its lowest scoring total of the season.

– For the fourth time in five games, the Griffons have scored 71 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS

– Cole Clearman and Joe Hamilton combined for nine three-pointers and shot 56.2 percent.

– Aaron Emmanuel scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, his second double-double of the season.

– Mason Hughes came off the bench for a season best and game high four blocked shots.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western (5-10, 1-5) travels to Southwest Baptist (9-5, 2-3) on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

— MWSU Athletics —