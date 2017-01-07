Library’s vintage book sale will feature hundreds of items

The Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library will host a sale of hundreds of vintage books later this month.

The sale will feature unique, older or local interest items. Most of the approximately 600 books in the sale have been donated to the library, while others have come from the library collection. The books cover a variety of subjects and include novels, local interest and nonfiction books. Most books are $2 each, with some specially priced items for sale. Cash, checks and credit are all acceptable forms of payment.

The sale will be from January 17-31, at the Downtown Library, 927 Felix Street. Library hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library is a non-profit 501c3 organization with a mission to support the St. Joseph Public Library. The organization focuses public attention on library services and programs, raises funds and acts as an advocate for libraries and literacy in the community.