Missouri Western women bounce back to defeat Missouri Southern

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western women’s basketball team bounced back from their loss to No. 6 Pittsburg State Thursday with a 77-65 win over Missouri Southern (9-6, 4-2 MIAA) on Saturday afternoon inside the MWSU Fieldhouse.

NOTABLES

– Missouri Western shot nearly 53 percent from the field in the game

– The Griffons shot better than 69 percent from the field in the first quarter and just more than 57 percent in the second quarter

– Missouri Western sustained a 14-3 Missouri Southern run in the fourth quarter that cut a 17-point MWSU lead down to six

– The Griffons outscored Missouri Southern 10-4 over the final two minutes

– It was the third straight win in the series for Missouri Western after losing seven of the previous eight

TOP PERFORMERS

– Julia Torres led Missouri Western with 17 points, one of five Griffons in double figures

– Melia Richardson matched a season-high set Thursday with 11 points

– Chelsea Dewey had a team-high eight assists

– Torres and Dewey tied for the team-lead with six rebounds each

UP NEXT

Missouri Western (12-3, 4-2 MIAA) hits the road for two games next week. First the team plays at Southwest Baptist (10-4, 2-3) on Thursday, Jan. 12 before looking to even the season series at Central Missouri (11-2, 4-1) on Saturday, Jan. 14.

— MWSU Athletics —