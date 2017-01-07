No. 1 Bearcats remain unbeaten with easy win over Pittsburg State

By David Boyce

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The first points of the game gave clear indication the mentality Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team was bringing into Saturday evening’s game against Pittsburg State at Bearcat Arena.

Xavier Kurth, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, attacked the offensive glass and put the ball back in for the score. After Pitt State tied the game, Northwest 6-7 junior forward Brett Dougherty, went strong to the basket to put the Bearcats back in front.

“It makes it a lot easier at the post when he (Dougherty) and D Mo (D’Vante Mosby) are attacking,” said Justin Pitts, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “It makes it a lot easier for everybody. It opens all the lanes up.”

Throughout the first half, Northwest attacked the basket to build a 15-point halftime lead. The Bearcats rode that comfortable cushion to a 77-50 victory. Northwest improved to 14-0 overall and 6-0 in the MIAA.

“Brett made some good plays early on and was finishing around the rim,” said Northwest associate head coach Austin Meyer said. “He was the one bright spot for us early.

“We eventually turned it around. We always say it starts with our defensive intensity. When we are getting after it and flying around, we are pretty good in all areas.”

The Gorillas played hard and they took an 8-6 lead less than 5 minutes into the game. It caused Northwest coach Ben McCollum to call timeout. The Bearcats responded by scoring the next eight points for a 14-8 lead. Northwest never trailed again.

“His message was we weren’t into the game,” Meyer said. “We flat out didn’t come out ready. He addressed that. He wanted to send that message you got to come ready to go every game no matter who it is.”

Northwest slowly increased its lead, going from a 21-15 advantage to 27-15 lead. None of the 27 points came on a three-pointer.

“We got stops,” Dougherty said. “Offensively, we didn’t have the flow we usually have. On the defensive end, we got it done that way.”

Near the end of the first half, Pitts put on a show, driving to the basket and scoring on a dazzling array of layups. Pitts, who is 5-9, was undaunted attacking opposing Pitt State players who were much taller than him.

One sequence in the closing minutes had Pitts scoring on two three-point plays. The only three-pointer in the entire first half came with just a minute left. The shock clock was near zero when the ball landed in Pitts hands 35 feet from the basket. He tossed in a high-arching three-pointer that made it 40-25. Pitts finished the first half with 20 points.

Kurth, stepping in for the injured Anthony Woods, played well the entire game. He finished 18 points and seven rebounds.

“I noticed Xavier started playing well in practice a couple of weeks ago,” Pitts said. “I knew with Anthony out, he was going to step up. He has been killing it the last two games. That is what we needed with Anthony out.”

The Bearcats came out in the second half and scored the first four points.

Defensively, Northwest was even better. The Bearcats limited Pitt State to one three-pointer in the first six minutes of the second half. It allowed Northwest to grow its lead to 48-28.

“That was huge,” Meyer said. “If we can come out with our foot on the throttle right out of the gates, it is big for us.”

Unlike some teams the Bearcats have faced this season, Pitt State didn’t wilt. The Gorillas continued to play hard on both ends of the floor and they were rewarded by closing to 48-32.

Northwest prevented a true shift in momentum when Zach Schneider drilled a three-pointer, pushing the Bearcats’ lead to 51-32. It was only the second three-pointer of the game for Northwest.

With 10 minutes left, Northwest led 58-36 and was making it awfully tough for Pitt State to get easy looks for baskets.

The Bearcats continued to play so well that with 5 minutes left, reserves Grant Graham, Tyler Dougherty, Kirk Finley and Dray Starzl were able to get playing time. And they sparked a 7-0 run.

“We told them this is your chance to be on the floor and have actual game film that we can go back and watch,” Meyer said. “That is going to be huge for those guys moving forward. Sometimes when teams put those guys in, it is fun time.

“We want it to be get-better time and give us good film for those guys who are going to continue to develop and get better throughout the year.”

— Northwest Athletics —