Trains is the January focus of Family Fun Time

A local agency is tackling trains in a family event Saturday morning at the Rolling Hills Consolidated Library.

United Way of Greater St. Joseph will host United Way Family Fun Time on Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Rolling Hills Consolidated Library, Upper Story Room, 1912 North Belt Highway. The title this month is Trains! Trains! Trains!

United Way Family Fun Time is a monthly series of fun events for families with children under the age of 6 to play together and learn about early development.

Activities will be structured to allow parent and children to play together and will equip parents with ideas of how to learn through play at home. Building trains out of materials you have at home and creating a set of tracks through a play area with tape will be a few of the activities parents can take back home. Every child attending will receive a free book to take home. Donuts and juice will be provided. Participants are welcome to drop in anytime during the free event.