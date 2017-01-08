Kansas women get blown out at Iowa State 87-54

AMES, Iowa. – Kansas women’s basketball couldn’t slow the offensive pace of Iowa State, as the Cyclones stormed past the Jayhawks, 87-54, on Sunday afternoon inside Hilton Coliseum.

A first-quarter rally pushed the Cyclones (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) ahead of the Jayhawks (6-9, 0-4 Big 12) early on, forcing Kansas to chase ISU for most of the game. KU attempted to chip away at ISU’s lead, but Kansas was plagued with foul trouble and offensive miscues in the first 20 minutes of the game.

While the Jayhawks endured scoring droughts throughout the game, Iowa State continued to extend its advantage with help from long range. Iowa State finished the contest shooting 10-of-21 (.476) from the 3-point line, including a 3-for-4 mark from junior guard Emily Durr.

Redshirt sophomore guard McKenzie Calvert finished the ballgame with a team-high 12 points, her ninth double-digit scoring performance of the season. Sophomore guard Kylee Kopatich netted 10 points in the first game of the year against the Cyclones, her second game in a row to score double figures. Defensively, senior forward Sydney Umeri grabbed a season-best nine boards.

A total of five cyclones netted double figures on Sunday afternoon. Sophomore guard Bridget Carleton paced Iowa State’s offense with 21 points on a 6-of-9 effort from the field. Redshirt senior forward Heather Bowe added 16 points, while senior guard Seanna Johnson and Durr contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively. Along with her 16 points, Bowe grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Despite KU’s defense forcing three early ISU turnovers, the Cyclones opened the game with a 4-0 advantage before the Jayhawks were able to put points on the scoreboard. Kansas responded with four unanswered points from Calvert and redshirt junior guard Jessica Washington to tie the game, 4-4. Iowa State regained control of the game by closing out the first quarter with a 14-0 run. After holding Kansas to its lowest scoring opening period of the season, the Cyclones took an 18-4 lead into the latter part of the first half.

Umeri ended the Cyclones run with a make under the basket after beating an ISU defender. Umeri recorded four-straight points for the Jayhawks before the Cyclones went on another quick 5-0 run to extend their advantage, 25-8. ISU finished the first half by outscoring Kansas 18-11 and took a 43-19 lead into the halftime break.

After the first 20 minutes of play, Calvert led Kansas’ offense with seven points, while Umeri scored four and grabbed a team-best five boards. After a cold-shooting first quarter, KU shot above average in the second period, converting 35.3 percent of its attempts from the field.

A steal and block by KU’s defense ignited six unanswered points for the Jayhawks in the early minutes of the second half. The 6-0 run helped KU chip away at ISU’s lead, but Kansas still trailed the Cyclones, 48-25, with just under seven minutes to play in the third quarter. In the final minutes of the third, KU sank all four of its attempt from the free throw line. Although KU took advantage of its opportunities from the charity stripe, the Cyclones entered the final period with a 69-39 lead over the Jayhawks.

Calvert made her second 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to reach double figures for the ninth time this season and first in Big 12 Conference action. Despite Calvert and Kopatich both scoring double digits, the Cyclones lead was too much for the Jayhawks to mount a fourth-quarter comeback. Iowa State won the first the meeting of the 2017 series, 87-54.

UP NEXT

Kansas stays on the road for the first installment of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas State on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The game tips off at 7 p.m

— KU Athletics —