Missouri Western has events planned for MLK week

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Center for Multicultural Education at Missouri Western State University will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events in January, including the Drum Major for Justice Banquet on the 16th.

Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Missouri Western will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, MLK Pledge Day

Students will have the opportunity sign a pledge and be in a video honoring Dr. King’s life and non-violent work, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Blum Student Union Lobby.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, MLK Drum Major for Justice Banquet

The banquet featuring live jazz by The Elder Statesmen of Kansas City Jazz’s Little Big Band and poetry by Dominique Christina begins at 6 p.m. in the Enright Community Rooms, Spratt Hall rooms 214-216. Drum Major for Justice Awards will be presented to a community member, a student and a Missouri Western employee. The banquet is free, but reservations must be made by Jan. 11. Call (816) 271-4150 or email cme@missouriwestern.edu. Nominations are also being accepted for the Drum Major for Justice Awards through Jan. 11. To submit a nomination, click here.

Thursday, Jan. 19, Movie Night: “Selma”

Despite violent opposition, Dr. King (David Oyelowo) and his followers pressed forward on an epic march from Selma, Alabama to the State Capitol in Montgomery. The movie will be shown at 6 p.m. in the Hoff Conference Room, Blum 218. Free popcorn will be provided.