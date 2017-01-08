Volunteers sought for United Way Allocations

(News Release) – United Way of Greater St. Joseph is calling for community volunteers for the annual allocations process.

Through the United Way Allocations Process, United Way Partner Agencies are evaluated and allocation funding recommendations are made by groups of volunteers. Volunteers examine agency operations, programs, and finances, and recommend how much money should be allocated to each agency the following year. Recommendations are then presented to the United Way Community Investment Council and United Way Board of Directors for review and final approval. The work of the volunteers ensure that donor dollars are used to achieve the greatest impact in the areas of education, health and financial stability and that United Way of Greater St. Joseph is accountable to donors. In 2016, more than 140 volunteers from a variety of backgrounds participated in the United Way Allocations Process.

Volunteers are placed on one of six subcommittees, and each subcommittee reviews three United Way Partner Agencies. The volunteers dedicate 10-15 hours of their time over a 2 month period from mid-March to mid-May reviewing the agencies, listening to presentations, and determining allocation recommendations. There are approximately five meetings for each subcommittee. There are subcommittees that meet during the day as well as a subcommittee that only meets in the evening. Those interested in volunteering in 2017 can contact Jodi Bloemker at United Way at 364-2381 or jodi.bloemker@stjosephunitedway.org.