KinderClub enrollments begin at Mid Buchanan

KinderClub registration is underway for children entering kindergarten this fall at Mid Buchanan Elementary School.

The United Way said KinderClub is a free series of classes for parents and children, designed to ease the transition into kindergarten. Meetings will cover important school readiness skills and provide parents with the information and resources they need to help their child become ready for school. Sessions will be led by school district teachers and staff. Participants are strongly encouraged to attend sessions at the school which their child will enroll in for kindergarten.

United Way KinderClub at Mid Buchanan Elementary, 3221 Southeast State Route H, will be held on January 12, February 16, March 8 and April 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To see the other school district schedules and to enroll, visit stjosephunitedway.org or call Jay Martin at United Way, 816-364-2381.