Webster high school equivalency orientation begins Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH, MO – St. Joseph Adult Education & Literacy (AEL) will conduct class orientation for HSE (High School Equivalency) for those 20 and older:

January 10, 11, 12 & 13 for those attending the 12:00pm – 3:00pm session

January 10, 11, 12, & 17 for those attending the 5:00pm – 8:00pm session.

AEL said it is registering students for classes at Webster Learning Center that will begin January 17, 2017.

Students MUST ATTEND all 4 days of registration to be able to start classes January 17.

The St. Joseph AEL program statistics:

For the period July 2014 to July 2015, 66 percent of the state’s adult education students advanced an educational level in the program. The St. Joseph Adult Education and Literacy program was higher than the State of Missouri and the nation with a 78 percent.

Among students enrolled in Missouri’s adult education programs, 83 percent have earned a high school equivalency. The United States average is 65 percent, and the St. Joseph Adult Education and Literacy program is 88 percent.

The St. Joseph Adult Education and Literacy(AEL) program prepares adults to take the high school equivalency test (HiSET) in the counties of Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, and Grundy. The St. Joseph AEL program also serves English as a Second Language students who want to learn English.

AEL provides classes to help HSE students to go on and pass their HiSet test (formerly GED®). Classes are free of charge.