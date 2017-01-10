Resignation results in leadership change for Benton and Webster

(January 10, 2017) – A Benton High School assistant principal has been selected to fill an opening in leadership at Webster Learning Center.

Following a staff resignation at Webster, Michele Thomason will assume the duties as principal. The transition will begin in the coming days with the full transition being completed by February 1.

Thomason has served as principal and assistant principal for the alternative school in the past. An interim assistant principal will be named at Benton following an internal application an interview process.

A search process will begin immediately to fill the principal opening at Webster for the 2017-2018 school year.