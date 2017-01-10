Savannah hires Randy Schrader as head football coach

Savannah High School announced Tuesday that Randy Schrader has been hired as Head Football Coach for the 2017-18 school year. Schrader has been a Head Coach for 26 years in Iowa and Illinois, with his last two stops as Head Coach at Washington (IA) High School and Rockford (IL) College.

Schrader has 107 career wins and has taken teams to the state semi-finals and championship game. When asked, Schrader said “I have one goal I haven’t accomplished; I haven’t won a state title. I’m looking forward to having that opportunity at Savannah.”

During his career in education, Schrader has also served as an Athletic Director and Dean of Students. Schrader has won multiple Coach of the Year awards and served on the Iowa Football Coaches Association Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a certified Bigger, Faster, Stronger clinic presenter. Former colleagues referred to Schrader as a “change agent,” a “great motivator,” and having “character beyond reproach.”

Savannah High School received over 20 applications and many applicants had extensive experience as head coaches or coordinators at various sized schools.

“At the end of the process, our selection committee felt that Randy Schrader stood out as the unanimous choice,” according to Dr. Robert Sigrist, Principal, When asked about Coach Schrader. Dr. Sigrist added, “ We feel that Coach Schrader is the type of coach our students deserve, one who can provide them with leadership that will give them the football skills to be successful on Friday nights, but more importantly, life skills to become successful fathers, husbands, and men.”

— SHS Press Release —