Transformer fire blamed for Mosaic power outage

A transformer fire just before the noon hour Tuesday along Riverside Road in St Joseph knocked out power briefly to the plaza buildings at Mosaic Life Care. Hospital officials said patient care was not effected, and generators kicked in within a few minutes.

The outage at the hospital lasted about 14 minutes.

Other businesses and homes in the area also briefly lost electrical power, according to a KCP&L outage map.

Sgt. Chris McBane of the St. Joseph Police Department says there was no traffic crash involved, as had been reported earlier. McBane says the fire department responded to put out the transformer, but the police department did not respond.