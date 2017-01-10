USDA Wants Dismissal of “Pork, the Other White Meat” Lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture filed a motion in court this week to dismiss the Humane Society’s lawsuit against the agency over the National Pork Producers Council selling the “Pork, the Other White Meat” trademarks to the National Pork Board. NPPC sold the trademarks to Pork Board for $35 million dollars, financed over 20 years, making the annual payment $3 million. In 2012, The Humane Society of the U.S., a lone Iowa farmer, and the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement filed a suit against USDA, saying the trademarks were overvalued and wanting the sale rescinded. During settlement talks with HSUS, USDA conducted a valuation on the trademarks, saying their current worth is between $113 and $132 million. In the recent filing, USDA says the lawsuit lacks merit, is barred by the statute of limitations, that the plaintiffs didn’t show standing necessary to file the lawsuit, and didn’t show they were harmed by the sale.