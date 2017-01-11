Obituaries January 7-8

Albert “Dick” R. Siskey

1930-2017

Albert Richard “Dick” Siskey, 86, Atchison, Kansas died Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Atchison Hospital.

Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited on Wednesday, January 11th at 6:00 P.M. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation with the family to follow until 7:30 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish or the Atchison Library and may be left in care of the funeral home.

Richard was born on August 5, 1930 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the only child of Francis and Florence (Inbody) Siskey. His parents divorced and his mother later married Bill Orler and they moved to West Mineral, Kansas. He graduated from Mineral Rural High School in 1948 and began teaching in a one room school south of Columbia, Kansas.

In May of 1952, he entered the United States Army and was stationed in West Berlin. After his discharge, he returned to Kansas State Teachers College (Pittsburg State) and completed work on his Bachelor’s Degree.

He and Verbena Omeck of Cherokee, Kansas were united in marriage on August 13, 1955 in West Mineral, Kansas. They moved to Atchison where he was employed by the USD 409 at Washington Elementary, Martin West Elementary and both Atchison Junior and Senior High Schools for thirty-seven years until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Benedict Parish in Atchison, participating at Sacred Heart Church where he served as a lector for over forty years. He was also a member of the Fleming-Jackson-Seever Post #6 of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus Council #723, National Education Association, Encore Players at Theatre Atchison and Friends of the Atchison Library. He was named “Mr. Atchison” during the celebration of the Atchison Sesquicentennial. He served as a volunteer at the Atchison Visitor Center and the Sacred Heart Variety Store. He and his wife enjoyed many years of traveling in both the United States, especially Alaska, as well as numerous foreign countries.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Verbena Siskey, Atchison, KS, three children, Tina (Steven) Pahls, Kansas City, MO, Tim (Diane) Siskey, Kansas City, MO, Mary Liggett, Atchison, KS, one sister, Rosemary Morrison, Pittsburg, KS, seven grandchildren and two great grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Pete and Michael Orler, and a son-in-law, Loren Liggett.

Bernard “Pete” J. Walter Sr.

1922-2017

Wathena, Kansas – Bernard “Pete” J. Walter Sr., 94, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at his home.

Bernard was born on October 23, 1922 in St. Joseph, Missouri a child of Switzerland immigrants Herman & Anna (Rutschman) Walter.

He graduated from Todd High School & worked his life as a farmer. Bernard was a member of the First Baptist Church & the Maranatha Class of Wathena. He served on the Soil Conservation Board for 27 years & the REA Board for several years.

Bernard married Elaine Louise Zeltwanger on June 27, 1942 in Plattsburg, Missouri. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert, Lawrence & Frederick Walter.

Additional survivors: son, Rev. B. James Walter Jr. (Jean) of Reelsville, Indiana;

Daughters, Patsy Benitz (Dan) of Jefferson, Iowa;

Betty Hoge (Gary) of St. Joseph, Missouri;

Joyce Clibon (Vernon) of St. Joseph, Missouri;

9 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren;

Brother, William Walter of Parkville, Missouri;

Numerous nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, January 12, 2017

At the First Baptist Church of Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: 6-8 Wednesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Where friends may call after 1 P.M. Wednesday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Wathena, Kansas or the Doniphan County Meals on Wheels.

Jimmy Kent Meeks

1943-2017

Jimmy Kent Meeks, 73, Country Club, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at his home.

He was born July 22, 1943 in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Jimmy married Sandra Brunk on June 13, 1964. She survives of the home.

He retired from Quaker after thirty years as a complex operator manager.

Mr. Meeks was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Herschel and Ellen Louise (Pollard) Meeks; brother, Jerry Meeks; and grandparents, Jess and Martha Pollard and Oscar and Bertha Meeks.

Additional Survivors include children, Tara Bass (Albert), Liberty, Missouri and Ryan Meeks (Kristine), Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Aaron, Calin, Shane, Nicholas, Emily, Jayme, Trystan and Jesse; sister, Dolores Blair (Robert); sister-in-law, Joyce Meeks; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Hospice Partners, St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Marjorie June (Pawling) Dougan

1926-2017

Marjorie June (Pawling) Dougan, 90, Gladstone, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at daughter and son-in-laws after nearly six months on hospice.

She was born September 29, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to Robert L. and Emma J (Peterson) Pawling, they preceded her in death.

Marjorie married Frederick Dougan on April 20, 1946 and were married for fifty-five years until his death in 2001.

She worked in food service at Washington Elementary for the St. Joseph School District until it was closed, then went on to Robidoux Middle School until her retirement in 1991.

Marjorie was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. The past fourteen years she lived in Kansas City, Missouri with her sister, Marquitta Miller. Her older sister, Dorothy Oehrle also lived with them until her death in June 2013.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Russell and Quentin Pawling.

Additional survivors include her only child, Linda Hill(Garney); three grandchildren, Angela Lakey (David), Sara Burns (Brandon) and R. Matt Hill (Courtney) who always called her “Honey” instead of grandma; five great-grandchildren, CJ and Nicholas Lakey, Lincoln and Raylee Burns, Rhys Hill and a baby boy due in February.

Marjorie was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her very much.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 2:00 P.M., Thursday. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Crossroads Hospice, St. Peter Lutheran Church or The National Kidney Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.