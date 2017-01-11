Pig Farmers Complying with New VFD Requirements

A recent survey shows that U.S. pig farmers are complying with the new federal rules regarding antibiotic use in their animals. The November survey done by the National Pork Board showed that 95 percent of farmers were ready for full compliance well before the January first deadline. Jan Archer, Pork Board President, says, “The pork industry has worked toward the deadline for two years. Pig farmers are committed to making the necessary changes regarding antibiotic use, with many discontinuing antibiotic use for growth promotion years ago.” One of the biggest keys to the rule changes is antibiotics that are medically important to humans could no longer be used for growth promotion. A big challenge for the industry is ensuring that producers in remote locations have an established relationship with a veterinarian. One of the new ideas to help out with that is an online veterinarian locator at Pork Dot Org Forward Slash Antibiotics. “Complying with the new rules is critical to maintaining consumer trust in the high quality and safety of pork produced in the U.S.,” Archer says.