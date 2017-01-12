2017 Farmland Values in Limbo

Farmers National Company says 2017 land values are dependent on several different factors the industry may see throughout the year. The agricultural landowner services company says the direction of commodity prices, interest rates, inflation, challenges in the world economy, weather and U.S. tax law; all could change the direction of land prices for 2017. In the past three years, agricultural landowners in many regions across the country have seen a decline in profits, which also pushed land values lower. Land prices remain mixed to start the year as some regions are seeing prices stabilize while other regions are seeing lower prices, according to the company. The biggest two factors this year will be interest rates and commodity prices. Meanwhile, foreign trade policy will also be of interest as changes in trade policy could impact commodity prices and influence land buying and selling decisions.