Confirmation Hearing Scheduled for Trump’s EPA Administrator Nominee

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator nominee Scott Pruitt. Politico reports lawmakers on the committee have a long list of questions they want to ask the Oklahoma attorney general. Just last week, Senators from Midwest states held a meeting to question Pruitt on his stance regarding biofuels. Pruitt reassured the group he would follow the law on renewable fuels, Waters of the U.S. and other issues key for agriculture. The American Farm Bureau Federation “strongly endorses” the nomination of Pruitt as EPA administrator. Just last week, AFBF President Zippy Duvall called Pruitt an “ideal nominee.”