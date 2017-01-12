Ice accumulation predictions range from .05″ in Omaha to .71″ in Jefferson City

As of about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, forecasters at the National Weather Service were predicting a quarter inch to three quarters of an inch of ice accumulations across the region through Sunday night. Light precipitation is expected to begin Friday morning, with periods of freezing rain continuing through Sunday afternoon or evening.

Ice accumulation on trees and powerlines may result in scattered power outages. Forecasters predict major impacts to travel, as ice accumulates on roadways, bridges and overpasses.

Here are some forecasts for cities across the region:

St. Joseph: .25 to .50″

Jefferson City: .71″

Kansas City: .59″

St. Louis: .46″

Salina: .62″

Garden City: .65″

Lincoln: .09″

Omaha: .05″