National Weather Service forecast discussion shows 1/2″ ice possible

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Add to favorites
  • Email
  • Print
NWS Expected Ice Amounts through Sunday night

NWS Expected Ice Amounts through Sunday night

The National Weather Services said Thursday afternoon that confidence continues to increase that an ice storm will impact much of the lower Missouri Valley this weekend. This feature will bring freezing rain/freezing drizzle to the area as early as Friday afternoon, with activity then continuing through Sunday night. Significant icing is expected, with ice accumulations of ¼” to ¾” of an inch possible.

Friday Afternoon through Overnight • Freezing Rain develops Friday afternoon and spreads north through evening and overnight. • Impacts to the evening rush hour possible • Heaviest icing generally south of I-70

Friday afternoon through overnight

Friday afternoon through overnight

Sunday Afternoon • Temperatures warm from south to north. • Freezing rain mainly confined to areas along/north of Route 36. • Icing threat diminishes late Sunday night into Monday.

 

Saturday

Saturday

Saturday • Light freezing rain possible over the entire forecast area • Periodic breaks expected through the day, which should keep icing accumulations low through the period

Saturday Night into Sunday AM

Saturday Night into Sunday AM

Saturday Night into Sunday AM • Heaviest freezing rain expected through this period • Significant icing possible!

Sunday Afternoon • Temperatures warm from south to north. • Freezing rain mainly confined to areas along/north of Route 36. • Icing threat diminishes late Sunday night into Monday.

Sunday night

Sunday night

Summary • Widespread icing expected this weekend. • Significant travel impacts expected across Missouri and eastern Kansas. • Power outages and downed tree limbs possible across the area. • Total ice accumulations of 0.25 – 0.75”, with higher amounts possible. • Ice storm warning in effect until Sunday night

Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of freezing rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
A chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of freezing rain, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
Freezing rain before 5pm, then rain or freezing rain. High near 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain or freezing rain before 8pm, then rain showers. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
M.L.King Day
Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.