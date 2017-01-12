National Weather Service forecast discussion shows 1/2″ ice possible

The National Weather Services said Thursday afternoon that confidence continues to increase that an ice storm will impact much of the lower Missouri Valley this weekend. This feature will bring freezing rain/freezing drizzle to the area as early as Friday afternoon, with activity then continuing through Sunday night. Significant icing is expected, with ice accumulations of ¼” to ¾” of an inch possible.

Friday Afternoon through Overnight • Freezing Rain develops Friday afternoon and spreads north through evening and overnight. • Impacts to the evening rush hour possible • Heaviest icing generally south of I-70

Sunday Afternoon • Temperatures warm from south to north. • Freezing rain mainly confined to areas along/north of Route 36. • Icing threat diminishes late Sunday night into Monday.

Saturday • Light freezing rain possible over the entire forecast area • Periodic breaks expected through the day, which should keep icing accumulations low through the period

Saturday Night into Sunday AM • Heaviest freezing rain expected through this period • Significant icing possible!

Sunday Afternoon • Temperatures warm from south to north. • Freezing rain mainly confined to areas along/north of Route 36. • Icing threat diminishes late Sunday night into Monday.

Summary • Widespread icing expected this weekend. • Significant travel impacts expected across Missouri and eastern Kansas. • Power outages and downed tree limbs possible across the area. • Total ice accumulations of 0.25 – 0.75”, with higher amounts possible. • Ice storm warning in effect until Sunday night