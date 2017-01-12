One is the Loneliest Number: Ag Secretary Last Cabinet Position to Fill for Trump

President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday announced his nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaving the Agriculture Secretary cabinet position the last to fill for the incoming administration. Trump announced during a rare news conference Wednesday David Shulkin as his Veteran Affairs Secretary nominee but offered no mention regarding the search for his Agriculture Secretary. The delay in picking a nominee for the Department of Agriculture is causing some concern within the agriculture industry, but the Trump Transition team continues to say the President-elect is looking for the best candidate.