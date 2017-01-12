Police ask for help locating vehicle involved in crash

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public for help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run with a patrol car.

As we previously reported, Tuesday around 1 a.m. an officer was responding to a single vehicle crash on S. 36th. While en route on Mitchell Avenue approaching 30th St. a white Ford F-150 pickup pulled out in front of the patrol car. The rear passenger side of the truck was damaged and the police vehicle had front end damage and was towed to the station. The truck and driver fled the scene. The officer was not injured.

Wednesday afternoon, police posted a photo of similar-looking vehicle on social media asking for help to locate it. It’s described as a late 90’s to early 2000 model white Ford F-150 pickup truck with damage to the rear passenger wheel area of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 816-271-4882.