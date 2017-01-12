Sitter sentenced for death of baby

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Ravenwood man to seven years in prison for the death of a 10-month-old child he was babysitting.

Nicholas Bradshaw of Ravenwood, Missouri, who identifies as a woman, was sentenced in Nodaway County Circuit Court on one count of involuntary manslaughter for the death of young Adin Westport in December of 2014. The child died from blunt force head trauma and multiple brain injuries, according to a coroner’s report.

As we reported, Bradshaw pleaded guilty to reduced charges back in November. He was originally charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, which could have landed him in prison for life.

Judge Robert Prokes accepted the prosecutor’s recommendation of the maximum, seven-year sentence.