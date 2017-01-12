U.S. Grains Council Calls China Actions on DDGS Restricting

The U.S. Grains Council says China is attempting to restrict access to the U.S. dried distillers grain market by subjecting U.S. DDGS to anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Grains Council CEO Tom Sleight says the organization is “deeply disappointed” in the move. The announcement came just ten days after the Chinese government increased tariffs on imported U.S. ethanol from five to 30 percent. The Grains Council says that move effectively stops market growth for U.S. farmers and ethanol producers. Meanwhile, U.S. farmers also continue to wait for China’s approvals of biotech corn events, which last happened in 2014. Sleight says the protectionist trade restrictions by China are “based on false allegations” and do not benefit China or the United States.