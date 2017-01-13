139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans activated ahead of ice storm

The National Guard including the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecreans is standing by if needed as a winter storm heads towards the region.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency ahead of the ice storm and activated the Missouri National Guard. Major Scott Crane with the 139th said the Guard was activated Thursday afternoon.

“It means the governor has given the authority to the Adjutant General to assist local authorities in the state of Missouri. Both county and city with request for support that may go beyond what the local authorities have the ability to take care of,” Crane said. “Out here at Rosecrans and the 139th we are in task force northwest. We are taking care of the northwest region of Missouri which is Region H. However, we do have people that are ready to assist in other parts of the state if it becomes necessary.”

Crane said right now the Guard is standing by and watching the forecast closely.

“This area according to the current models will not be affected until tomorrow afternoon at the earliest so we are preparing to lend support to our local authorities as requested,” Crane said. “We’re waiting to see what happens and what kind of support we may get requested from.”

Adjutant General Stephen Danner told Missourinet that about 260-280 Guardsmen were activated by Thursday evening. General Danner said an additional 250 Guardsmen will be brought in Friday morning. Those will be engineers and MP’s.

The Missouri National Guard’s state mission is to support the governor of Missouri in times of state crisis.

“We’re always here whenever there’s a threat of severe weather or a catastrophic event. We stand ready,” Crane said. “We’re always available to help the local authorities when activated by the governor.”