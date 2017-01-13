Child molestation suspect appears in court

A St. Joseph man accused molesting a child several years ago appeared in court Friday.

Shawn Ryan Matthews will apply for a public defender. He’s charged with 1st degree child molestation.

As we reported earlier, Matthews is charged for incidents that occurred in 2013.

The defendant appeared via video before Associate Judge Keith Marquart, who scheduled th case for the preliminary hearing docket January 27.

Matthews remains in the Buchanan County Jail, unable to post $25,000 bail. He is also charged with felony non-support, for allegedly falling more than 12 months behind on his child support.