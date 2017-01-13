Dewey’s career-high 27 not enough as MWSU women fall at Southwest Baptist

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A half-court buzzer beater at the end of the first half gave Southwest Baptist (11-4, 3-3) its first lead that the team never relinquished in a 76-69 win over the Missouri Western women’s basketball team Thursday night.

NOTABLES

– It was the most points allowed by 10, by the Griffons this season

– SBU shot better than 60% from the field in the game, 15% better than any Griffon opponent this season

– Three Griffons fouled out of the game (Dwanisha Tate, Melia Richardson and Erin Anderson)

– Missouri Western forced 27 SBU turnovers but were outscored off turnovers, 22-21

– Chelsea Dewey scored a career-high 27 points, 21 in the first half

– Megan Rosenbohm’s half-court buzzer beater before halftime gave SBU its first lead of the game, 40-38

TOP PERFORMERS

– Dewey led all scorers with 27, boing 9-16 from the field with five rebounds, four assists and four steals

– Julia Torres had a team-high eight rebounds to go with her 10 points

– Dwanisha Tate scored 12 points with a team-high five steals

UP NEXT

Missouri Western (12-4, 4-3) travels to Central Missouri (12-2, 5-1) Monday night for a game originally scheduled for this Saturday.

— MWSU Athletics —