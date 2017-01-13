Escape attempt falls flat; “sorry about that, Judge”

A man in court on charges of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest by fleeing tried to flee from the courtroom on Thursday. Witnesses say the effort, adn the suspect, fell flat.

We’ve been following the case of Daniel Embrey since he was charged in October with ramming a stolen car into a Drug Strike Force vehicle. Embrey was in court Thursday for a routine trial-setting, which became anything but routine.

Witnesses say Embrey jumped onto the defense table and then tried to leap over the rail into the gallery. But he caught a foot on the rail and landed on the floor on his face. A total of six deputies then landed with considerable force on Embrey, but one had to deploy a taser beefore they could place him in handcuffs.

Embrey suffered some “rug burn” on his chin, and appeared to be bleeding from the nose when he was ushered out of court.

On his way out he turned to Judge Dan Kellogg and said “sorry about that, Judge.”