Freezing rain expected this afternoon through Sunday

Freezing rain/drizzle across southern Missouri will spread north throughout the day, with increasing chances expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Accumulating ice will develop primarily during the late afternoon into the overnight, posing potential hazardous conditions during the evening commute. Freezing rain chances will continue through Sunday, with the greatest potential expected Saturday night. While total ice accumulations through Sunday have been reduced slightly, hazardous impacts remain in place until freezing rain transitions to rain Sunday afternoon from south to north. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A slight chance of freezing rain or freezing drizzle after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 21. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of sleet before 10 p.m., then a chance of freezing rain and sleet between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of freezing rain after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Freezing rain. High near 34. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 8 p.m., then rain. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.