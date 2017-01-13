Icing estimates decrease in latest forecast discussion

The National Weather Service has decreased icing expectation totals for the area but said significant icing remains possible through Sunday.

Freezing rain/drizzle will begin to overtake much of the local area beginning this morning from south to north, with increasing chances expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Hazardous roadways may form during the midafternoon to early evening hours Friday. The best icing potential remains during the Saturday night into Sunday morning time period. While total ice accumulations have trended downward, hazardous travel conditions remain possible, along with isolated power outages.

Overview

Friday Morning through Overnight

• Freezing Rain develops Friday morning and spreads north through the afternoon and overnight. • Impacts to the evening rush hour possible. • Heaviest icing generally south of I-70.

Light

Saturday

• Light freezing rain possible over the entire forecast area. • Periodic breaks expected through the day, which should keep icing accumulations low through the period.

Saturday Night into Sunday AM

• Heaviest freezing rain expected through this period. • Significant icing possible!

Summary

• Widespread icing expected this weekend. • Decreased ice totals expected, though hazards remain likely through Sunday. • Significant travel impacts expected across Missouri and eastern Kansas. • Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs possible across the area. • Total ice accumulations of 0.10” – 0.75” possible. • Ice storm warning in effect until Sunday night.

Ice