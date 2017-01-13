Judge won’t relax bail for man accused of child sex crime

A judge on Friday refused to relax or reduce the bail set for a St. Joseph man accused of engaging in oral sex with a male child. Rex Sapp is being held on one count of 1st degree statutory sodomy for the incidents, which investigators say happened in May of last year.

In court documents, Police Detective Dustin Robinson said the family allowed Sapp access to the victim after the allegations came to light.

Judge Keith Marquart initially set bail at $50,000 cash. Marquart refused Sapp’s request to reduce the bail or allow a surety bond.

On Friday, during Sapp’s first court appearance, a prosecutor said additional charges are possible in the case involving the same victim, and possibly involving another, younger child.

Sapp remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance. Judge Marquart placed the case on the preliminary hearing docket January 20.