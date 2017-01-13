Man who torched vehicles at the casino could cut short eight year term with drug treatment

A St. Joseph man was sentenced to eight years in prison for ssetting fires to vehicles near the St. Jo Frontier Casino. But a judge says he could get out of jail if he successfully passes a drug treatment program.

As we reported, Michael Simpson pleaded guilty December 8 to two counts of knowingly burning or exploding.

Investigators say the fire department was dispatched to the area on September 30, 2016.

According to the probable cause statement, three vehicles were found burning at 777 Winners Circle Drive and at 4022 Waterworks Road The casino’s security video shows Simpson starting one of the fires.

On Thursday, Judge Dan Kellogg ordered Simpson to serve four years in prison for each count, to be served consecutively. But if Simpson successfully completes drug treatment, Kellogg has offered to set him free after 120 days.