Missouri Western campus closed Saturday and Sunday

Because of the hazardous weather conditions forecast for this weekend, the Missouri Western State University campus will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15.

According to a news release from Missouri Western, all on-campus activities, including sporting events and conferences, scheduled during those days have been canceled. Information on any rescheduled activities will be announced as soon as details are available. Any University activities requiring travel have also been canceled.

In addition, weather will be monitored throughout the morning and officials will determine if campus needs to close early on Friday.

The spring semester is still anticipated to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17.