Obituaries January 9-11

Jeanette Ione “Jan” Mikkelson (Dallager)

1940-2017

Jeanette Ione “Jan” Mikkelson (Dallager) was born Sunday, March 10th, 1940; and passed away Monday, January 9th, 2017. Visitation Saturday, January 21st, 2017, 2:00pm – 3:00pm. Located at the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Services Saturday, January 21st, 2017, 3:00pm. Located at the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Interment located at Sunset Memory Gardens in Atchison, Kansas.

Doris Lee Holtgrave (Wohlgemuth)

1926-2017

Doris Lee Holtgrave (Wohlgemuth) was born Sunday, December 12th, 1926; and passed away Monday, January 9th, 2017 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Friday, January 13th, 2017, 1:00pm – 2:00pm. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Services Friday, January 13th, 2017, 2:00pm. Officiating Pastor Roger Frederick. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

Buddy Scott

1942-2017

Buddy Scott, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

He was born August 2, 1942 in Harris, Missouri.

Buddy married Cindy Sue Schuman, who survives the home.

He proudly served in the US Air Force and was a firefighter with the St. Joseph Fire Department for over 20 years.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Ruth (Burton) Scott; sister, Carolyn Endicott; and brother, Billy Scott.

Survivors also include children, Wendy Scott, Joey Scott (Shelley); Charity Wampler (Dallas), Christy Ferguson (Brandon), and Ashley Scott; grandchildren, Nicole Sutton (Cody), Tyson Martin, Gage Wampler, Ali Wampler, Lexi Ferguson and Cash Ferguson; great-grandchildren, EmmaJo and Kaine Sutton.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 3:00 P.M. Wednesday. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to St. Joseph Fire Museum. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Catherine “Kitty” Ann Cooley

1923-2017

Catherine “Kitty” Ann Cooley 93, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born April 3, 1923 in Denton, KS, daughter of the late Cecelia and Harry Joyce. She graduated from Benton High School 1941. She married Donald on June 4, 1955 St. James Catholic Church, he passed away in 2003. She retired from the St. Joseph School district after 25 years of service as an engineer, she also worked at Safeway as a cashier and as a homemaker. She was a life long member of St. James Catholic Church, St. James Alter Society, the Legion of Mary, and the Daughters of Isabella. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, Pat and Thomas Joyce, and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Stout. Survivors include four daughters; Winnie Cooley of Westwood Hills, KS, Mary Helen Przybylski of Parker, CO, Jeanie (Richard) Heath of St. Joseph, MO, and Sharon (Troy) Depperschmidt of Raytown, MO, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Blake of Littleton, CO, Frank (Lisa) Heath, and Katiy Heath Woolard both of Brooklyn, NY, 2 great grandchildren, Logan and Peyton Blake.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 11:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund.