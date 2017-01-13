Rape suspect denies charge during first appearance

A St. Joseph man charged with rape after allegedly attacking his neighbor is due back in court in two weeks after his first court appearance Friday.

As we reported earlier, prosecutors say Vernail Moore allegedly entered his neighbor’s home on January 10 “unannounced and uninvited,” and had sex with the victim without her consent. In court documents, investigators said the victim has injuries that are consistent with the statement she gave.

Moore, 44, appeared before Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart by video conferencing from the Buchanan County Jail. The defendant told the judge he has an alibi, that he was with family members at the time the alleged assault occured. He says he had to kick the victim and others out of a trailer on his property where he says they were doing drugs. The judge urged him to apply for a public defender and discuss the case with his attorney.

Marquart scheduled the case for a preliminary hearing docket January 27.