St. Joe man held for alleged child molestation

A 37-year-old St. Joseph man is due in court for a first appearance next week on charges of 1st degree child molestation.

Officials accuse Jack Donahoe of making sexual contact with a girl under the age of 14 for the purpose of sexual gratification. A judge set bail at $50,000 cash. In court documents, Detective Dustin Robinson of the St. Joseph Police Department asserts that Donahoe has failed to appear on a past charge of shoplifting. and was a suspect in other crimes.

In a court affidavit, the detective says “…according to statements, Donahoe was a methampetamine user.”

Donahoe is being held in the Buchanan County Jail awaiting his first appearance on Tuesday, January 17.