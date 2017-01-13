Tractor Sales Up Slightly in 2016

U.S. farmers bought more tractors in 2016, compared with 2015, according to the latest report from the Association of Equipment Manufactures. Through December, AEM says 2016 tractor sales were up three percent, totaling more than 211,000 compared to 205,000 sold in 2015. For the year, two-wheel drive smaller tractors under 40 horsepower were up 12 percent over last year, while 40 and under 100 horsepower tractor sales were down four percent. Sales of two-wheel drive 100-plus horsepower tractors were reported down 22 percent, while four-wheel drive tractors were down 26 percent. Sales of combines for the year totaled 3,972, a decrease of 26 percent compared to 2015.