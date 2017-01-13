USDA: Ethanol Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 43 Percent

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol are 43 percent lower than emissions from gasoline. USDA released the report Thursday that compared greenhouse gas emissions from corn-based ethanol with gasoline when measured on an energy equivalent basis. The study relied on forecasts of future ethanol production systems and expected impacts on the farm sector. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the report “provides evidence that corn ethanol can be a greenhouse gas-friendly alternative to fossil fuels. National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson says the report provides “further evidence that the RFS is working.” The data also shows that when farmers employ a variety of conservation practices including no-till, cover crops, nitrogen inhibitors, and precision fertilizer applications, corn ethanol can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 76 percent when compared to gasoline.