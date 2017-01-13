Vilsack: Delay of Ag Secretary Pick Shows Lack of Appreciation for USDA

“Why is that the last one?” Those words from outgoing Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack regarding his post being the last yet to be filled by the incoming Donald Trump administration. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal this week, Vilsack says the absence of an agriculture secretary nominee so late in the cabinet-selection process reflects a “lack of appreciation” for what the Department of Agriculture does. A Trump transition team member maintains an announcement will be made soon, saying: “The future growth of the U.S. agriculture sector is of critical importance to President-elect Trump,” as a reason for the lengthy selection process to find the right candidate. Just last week, Politico speculated that the position belongs to former Georgia governor Republican Sonny Perdue. Politico said Thursday that there were loose plans to announce Perdue on the final day of the American Farm Bureau convention this week, but that day, as many others, has now passed. Trump will be sworn into office next Friday. Meanwhile, agriculture is left hoping Trump has saved his best pick for last.