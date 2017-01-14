2,000 bowlers to hit alleys in St. Joseph for state championships

St. Joseph will host the 11th annual USBC Missouri State Open Championship starting in March.

The St. Joseph Convention Bureau said the five weekend tournament will take place in St. Joseph – March 17-19, March 24-26, March 31-April 2, April 7-9 and April 21-23. The tournament will take place at the South Side Family Fun Center and the Belt Bowl Sports Complex, bringing in 1750 – 2000 bowlers (plus family/friends) to the St. Joseph area during that time. It said the estimated economic impact of these events will be close to $1-million.

In 2016, this tournament saw 1,604 single participants, 800 doubles, 301 teams and averaged 300 room nights per weekend.

The bureau said an organizing committee has been working with the host sites and local hotels, businesses and bowlers on the event.