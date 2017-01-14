Conscious Discipline training to be held for parents and cargivers

United Way Success by 6 plans to hold a training on “Transforming Aggressive Behaviors” Friday for parents and caregivers.

The free training will be offered Jan. 20 from 6 p.m. to p.m. at McCarthy Baptist Church located at 2710 S. Belt. Highway.

Jill Molli, a certified conscious discipline trainer will present the training that provides strategies to deal with discipline issues. The United Way said at the training participants will gain skills and knowledge to transform aggressive and defiant children into cooperative members of their home.

For more information or to register go to stjosephunitedway.org or call the agency at (816) 364-2381.