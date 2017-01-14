Freezing rain chances continue through Sunday afternoon

Moderate icing will impact the area beginning late this evening from southwest to northeast. Freezing rain will persist through much of the overnight through Sunday afternoon. As surface temperatures increase Sunday afternoon, freezing rain will transition to rain from south to north. Areas north of Highway 36 may not reach above freezing temperatures until Monday morning, which would lead to increased ice accumulations. Ice accumulations will generally remain between 1/4″ to 1/2″ for most areas.

Today Cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 1am, then a chance of freezing rain between 1am and 3am, then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet after 3am. Areas of fog after 3am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Sunday Freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all freezing rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of freezing rain before 7pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 7pm and 9pm, then rain likely after 9pm. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 38 by 4am. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

M.L.King Day Rain. High near 46. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night A chance of drizzle before 4am, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.