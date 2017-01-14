Ice prompts warning from authorities

After a band of freezing rain hit the area overnight authorities are warning people to avoid travel if possible.

Shortly before 3 a.m. an advisory was sent out by the St. Joseph Police Department warning people to use caution when driving due to the roads becoming hazardous. The National Weather Service said a band of freezing rain lifted north across eastern Kansas and northern Missouri overnight. Given the sub-freezing surface temperatures it took little time for the band of freezing rain to start accumulating ice. The weather service issued an ice storm warning shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday. It said the freezing rain may linger across far northern Missouri around Highway 36 and points north.

The Missouri Department of Transportation continued to advise people not to travel if possible through Sunday. According to MoDOT’s traveler information map, around 9 a.m. Monday many roads in northwest Missouri were shown to be mostly clear with a few partly covered. CLICK HERE to see information on the latest conditions.

The National Weather Service said freezing rain is anticipated to let up for much of the daylight hour Saturday although periods of light freezing drizzle may still take place throughout the day. Forecasters are looking at another round of freezing rain and significant ice accumulation expected late Saturday night into Sunday which could result in the heaviest periods of accumulation. It said travel this weekend is strongly discouraged. One-quarter to around one half of an inch is projected.