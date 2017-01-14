Maryville Chamber offers workplace-related opportunities at Northwest

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University, in conjunction with the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, invites students and employees, as well as the public, to a series of learning opportunities featuring presenters discussing workplace topics from engaging in difficult conversations and generational differences.

Eight presentations are scheduled this spring for area professionals. Each presentation costs $25 forMaryville Chamber of Commerce members or $40 for non-members.

The presentations are free to Northwest students and employees as part of the University’s Career Pathing program, which provides professional development opportunities to students interested in advancing to new levels of pay and responsibility.

Registration is available online at http://www.nwmissouri.edu/hr/trainingopps.htm.

All presentations are 60 or 90 minutes long and take place in the J.W. Jones Student Union. More information about each session appears below.

For more information, contact Northwest’s Office of Human Resources at 660.562.1140 or email Paula McLain, coordinator of student employment at Northwest, at pmclain@nwmissouri.edu.

“Are My Co-Workers Aliens?”

Lauren Schieffer, CSP, High Road Solution

Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the Student Union Boardroom; 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. (60 minutes)

We all have days that we think our co-workers are from another planet. Chances are more likely you aren’t “speaking their language.” Keeping employees motivated to reach their full potential and remain engaged requires adapting how you communicate to meet the other person at his or her comfort zone. This session teaches you how to meet the other person on their terms, not yours, so you’ll be certain your message is received loud and, most of all, clear.

For more information, visit www.laurenschieffer.com.

“Dream It! Plan It! Do It! Your Star Power”

Dr. Julie Connor, TED Speaker, author, educator and professional trailblazer

Monday, Jan. 30, in the Student Union Ballroom; 10 a.m., 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. (60 minutes)

Discover how to articulate your dream, define your purpose and create attainable goals. Use tools from Connor’s book, “Dreams to Action Trailblazer’s Guide,” to transform your passion and resolutions for the new year into reality.

For more information, visit www.drjulieconnor.com.

“Conquering Conflicts”

Steven Sewell, motivational speaker and grief educator

Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Student Union Ballroom; 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. (60 minutes)

We will all come across challenges, problems and points of frustration – and sometimes it doesn’t involve people. In this workshop, Sewell offers tips to learn to appreciate the nature of conflict and its benefits, become more aware of our own conflict style and how to recognize styles in others, understand how to assess conflict and change scenarios for the most appropriate model to use, understand why collaboration is often the best approach to conflicts, and understand the relationship between interests, issues, politics and positions and how to frame a conflict in terms of all the parties’ interests for reconciliation purposes.

For more information, visit www.stevensewell.me.

“Get a Grip: Finding Your Balance Without Losing It”

Karel Murray, CSP, DREI, One Branch, Inc.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Student Union Ballroom; 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. (60 minutes)

This fast-paced, content-packed presentation identifies the internal and external influences that create chaos and stress in our daily lives. Get real-life suggestions about establishing balance. Examine change, motivation, personal accountability, stress survival, time management and how to diagnose “stumbling blocks.”

For more information, visit www.karel.com.

“Your Financial Tool Kit”

Dr. Lauren Leach-Steffens, Northwest associate professor of psychology

Monday, March 6, in the Student Union Ballroom; 9 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. (60 minutes)

Learn to examine your feelings about money, how to make and monitor a spending plan and the one equation that could keep you from being overwhelmed with debt.

“Transforming Ideas Into Action: Adding SMART to the Five Leadership Principles”

Dr. Alice Foose, Northwest associate professor of recreation

Wednesday, March 15, in the Student Union Ballroom; 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. (60 minutes)

This session will provide an interactive process to focus personal, organizational or group members’ visions into a plan of action. Participants will create a measurable action plan using Kouze’s and Posner’s Five Practices of Exemplary Leadership and SMART objectives to move the vision into simple actions.

“Social Media: From an Employer’s Perspective”

Northwest Career Services

Tuesday, March 30, in the Student Union Ballroom; 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. (60 minutes)

Social media can be a great way to connect and share thoughts, information and images with others. Social media can also be a powerful tool in your job search. Employers use social media to assist in making hiring decisions. Today’s savvy candidates use social media to their advantage in securing positions. During this workshop, real employers will give their perspectives on social media as well as coach students on how to manage and utilize social media platforms in a professional manner.

“Marketability of Diversity”

Steve Bryant, Edward Gibson IV & Gabbi Ray, Northwest Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Thursday, April 11, in the Student Union Ballroom; 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. (90 minutes)

In our global society, you must have the skills to work with others who are different than yourself. Colleges and universities provide many opportunities to build cultural competence, and employers want you to have those skills. This session will look at what those skills are and how you can effectively market your diversity knowledge.