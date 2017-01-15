Central H.S. to hold visitor day for prospective students

Students interested in attending Central High School are encouraged to sign up for a prospective visit day.

The school is holding the event Friday, Jan. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for prospective students. Interested students are asked to RSVP by Jan. 25 to Kelsi Meyer at (816) 671-4080 or kelsi.meyer@sjsd.k12.mo.us.

The school said it invites all the parochial and private schools in the area, including: Avenue City, St. Francis, Cathedral, St. James, St. Paul, St. Joe Christian, and any other student interested.

Students will receive information on all of Central’s programs and offerings including: International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, clubs and organizations and additional course information. Student tour guides are prior Avenue City and private school students who have first-hand insight on the transition to Central.

All incoming Central students, public and private, will also be invited to a Future Indians event in the spring, but this event provides a smaller setting for students to get their questions answered.

“We really want to reach out to the students who might not have experience at Central or in the public school system,” said Kelsi Meyer, Central Counselor. “The biggest thing is to make them feel comfortable and give them space to answer all of the questions they or their parents have. There is a large selection of classes and programs that we offer, as well as clubs and activities, and we want to lay out all the opportunities so they will know what they are doing when they go to register.”

The tentative itinerary is as follows:

9:30: Welcome and Introductions

9:35: Introduce Counselors and Tour Guides

9:40: Building tours – given by past private school students who had made the transition to CHS

10:10: Registration process explained

10:25: Math requirements and curriculum

10:40: Any additional questions/ snacks/ freebies