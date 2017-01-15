Ice storm underway with lower accumulation expected

Ongoing freezing rain will slowly work its way north through the mid-morning hours Sunday. Total ice accumulations will generally remain below 1/4″, with slightly higher amounts possible over northwest Missouri. Accumulating ice is expected to continue through the afternoon, before freezing rain transitions to rain for areas south of Highway 36. Freezing rain will continue for areas north of Highway 36 until early Monday morning. Hazardous road conditions are expected during this time, though power outages should remain isolated.

Today Freezing rain likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 1am. Low around 32. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day Showers. Areas of fog after 7am. High near 44. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night A chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.