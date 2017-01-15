Library begins program for young movie makers

The Downtown Children’s Library is introducing two programs for aspiring young movie makers.

“Stop! Animate and Film It!” is a program for youth in grades 3-6 exploring stop motion animation. In the program, groups will work together brainstorming and filming to make short films using the LEGO Movie Maker on the iPad. Program sessions will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursdays beginning January 26 and running through February 23.

The other program, “Roll Cameras!” is geared toward youth grades 5-8. This program will incorporate acting, editing, brainstorming with groups, creating a storyboard and filming short ads for the library. Program sessions begin at 4 p.m. on Mondays January 23 through March 6.

Jen Wildhagen is the Children’s Department Manager at the Downtown Branch of the St. Joseph Public Library. Wildhagen said she attended a workshop to explore making promotional movies for library tutorials.

“When we started playing with these apps, I saw the potential for use with children and letting them explore a different medium than they’re accustomed to,” Wildhagen said. “We offer so many different kinds of programs at the library that kids absolutely love but this is something that we’ve never had the opportunity to offer and it’s such a cutting edge kind of idea that kids can be making their own movies and learn about editing and lighting and placement. It’s really exciting for them to be able to use that part of their creativity in such a unique way.”

Wildhagen said participants need to be able to attend all sessions and they will most likely offer more sessions later in the year for anyone unable to attend the first round. The final session of each program will be an Awards Night, featuring showings of the finished projects and announcing winners of different categories.

The library recently received an LSTA Technology Mini-Grant from the Missouri State Library providing funding to purchase iPads and other movie making equipment.

For more information on either program or to sign up, contact the library at (816) 232-3812 or click here.