Man dies in Nodaway crash on ice covered roadway

A Ravenwood man was killed Saturday morning after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on the icy roadway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael Ogle, 22 was driving a 2001 Kia Sephia on Route E north of 220th Street around 4:25 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle about 5 miles west of Ravenwood on the ice covered roadway and went off the west side. The patrol said the vehicle rollover three to four times before it stopped on the passenger side. Ogle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not reported to be wearing a seat belt.